One-horned rhinos set to return to Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: After decades, the one-horned rhinos are set to roam the grasslands of the Buxa Tiger Reserve again. The forest department aims to develop Buxa as a new habitat for one-horned rhinos in the state, joining Gorumara and Jaldapara National Parks.



According to forest department records, the last sighting of rhinos in the Buxa forest was during the 1960s. Since then, one-horned rhinos had disappeared from Buxa. The rhino population split into two groups, settling in Jaldapara and Assam.

Seven years ago, a plan was devised to introduce tigers from other states at Buxa, involving the creation of new grasslands and reservoirs. An area of sixty hectares in the Nimati Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West) has been designated for this purpose, with 30 hectares of grassland already developed. Efforts are on to develop the remaining portion. The Rasmati Forest in Patlakhawa, Cooch Behar, is also being readied to serve as a habitat for rhinos. The transportation of rhinos from Jaldapara to Rasmati Forest is scheduled to take place later this year.

To address the overpopulation of rhinos in Jaldapara National Park and maintain a balanced male-female ratio, the forest department plans to establish multiple rhino habitats throughout the state. Jaldapara’s 216.51 square kilometer forest is already house to around 300 rhinos, while over 55 are found in Garumara’s extensive 79.99 square kilometer forest.

The forest department anticipates that the return of rhinos, along with diverse wildlife, including tigers, will enhance tourism. Rajendra Jakhar, CCF Wildlife North, stated: “Along with the Buxa’s Nimati, the department of Central Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the preparation of sections of Nathua and Chapramari for rhinos. Among these, Buxa’s Nimati holds priority due to its natural attributes.”

Animesh Basu, NAF coordinator, said: “The population of one-horned rhinoceros is steadily growing, necessitating the creation of alternative habitats near Gorumara and Jaldapara. However, any decision should be made after careful consideration of all factors, with the safety of the rhinos being given the priority.”