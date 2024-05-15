One held with cash & drugs worth about Rs 28 cr in Kaliachak

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered a huge amount of narcotic substance and cash from a house in Bamontola village of Sahabajpur under Kaliachak Police Station on Tuesday night.



The seized narcotics, according to the police, are worth almost Rs 28 crore in the contraband market. Even a machine to count the currency notes has been recovered from the house of the accused.

Almost 7.9 kg of suspected brown sugar and cash worth Rs 32 lakh was found in the house of Mohammad Samir Shaikh, 34 years old.

On Tuesday, the police of Golapgunj outpost had been tipped off about the person and his possession. The OC of the Golapganj outpost PS along with the police force left for Bamontola village to conduct a raid. The inspector-in-charge of Kaliachak Police Station and his force also joined.

Meanwhile, requisition was sent to SDO, Sadar Subdivision, Malda requesting him to depute an Executive Magistrate at Bamontola village for probable search and seizure if any.

In the presence of BDO, Kaliachak-III, the team detained Shaikh and seized a plastic bucket with nearly 7.9 kg brown coloured powder, suspected to be brown sugar, packed in a white cloth.

The team also seized cash worth Rs 32 lakh and a currency counting machine. The police have said that the value of the seized items is around Rs 28 crore in the retail market.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The whole procedure has been photographed. After that, the person was arrested. A specific case has been initiated and he shall be interrogated after taking him into police custody through the court.”