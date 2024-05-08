One held with about Rs 2.45L unaccounted cash, $3000

Kolkata: A man was arrested with unaccounted money worth a huge amount from his office in the Hare Street area on Monday night. According to sources, acting on a specific input, cops from Hare Street Police Station on Monday night intercepted a man identified as Sanjay Kumar Yadav of Dobson Road at Golabari in Howrah in front of 7C, Clive Row. During interrogation he confessed that he kept a huge amount of money at his office in the Canning Street area. According to police, cops conducted a raid at the said office at night. During a search of the office, police found about Rs 2.45 lakh cash and $3000 were seized. Yadav failed to provide satisfactory answers about the source of the money and thus he was arrested.

It may be mentioned that the Kolkata Police have seized a huge amount of unaccounted cash and arrested several people starting from the day before announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. Sources informed that the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) is also maintaining its sources to get information about any suspected transactions.