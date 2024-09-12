One held on charge of rape in Watgunge

KOLKATA: A businessman was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly raping a woman inside his shop in



Watgunge area.

According to sources, during the last week of July the woman from Howrah area had been to Akra area where the accused businessman convinced her to go with him to his shop at Akra market. It is alleged that inside the shop, the accused raped the woman and even threatened with dire consequences if she told anybody about the rape. Out of fear, the woman remained quiet

until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the woman shared the entire ordeal with her family members following which a complaint was lodged at the Watgunge Women

Police Station.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the businessman on charges of rape, assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and criminal intimidation. Later the businessman was arrested from his residence

in Howrah.