One held in elderly woman murder case in Malda

Malda: Police have arrested one Dipu Karmakar from Jhaljhalia under the limits of English Bazar Police Station in connection with the brutal murder of an elderly woman in Chanchal.

Karmakar allegedly confessed to the crime owing to a family dispute during questioning and is currently in police custody. An autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased.

On Wednesday morning, the body of 55-year-old Ramena Bewa was found in her bedroom in Ranikamat village, under the Chanchal Police Station. She had a head injury, and an iron rod, suspected to be the murder weapon, was found nearby. While a TV and mobile phone were missing, no other items were disturbed, suggesting no forced entry. The woman’s seven-year-old granddaughter reported seeing a masked assailant, and after questioning relatives and neighbours, the police identified Karmakar as the suspect.

In another incident, Niranjan Das, a 50-year-old illegal liquor trader, succumbed to gunshot wounds in Kolkata, the second death of the incident, after a brawl over handing out liquor in Radhanathtola, under Baishnabnagar police station on Tuesday evening.

The police have already arrested two individuals, including main accused Nimai Ghosh.