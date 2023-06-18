One held in connection with TMC leader’s death in Malda

Malda: One Abdul Mannan has been arrested in connection with the death of 62-year-old TMC leader Mostafa Shaikh in Malda. TMC leaders have alleged that Shaikh was beaten to death on Saturday.



He was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over the construction of a party office in the Balupur area of Sujapur Gram Panchayat under the Kaliachak PS, Malda on Saturday afternoon. The deceased on his way back from Friday prayers had an altercation with Mannan.

He was allegedly beaten up by Mannan, a resident of the same locality. He was taken to a local hospital and then on his way to Malda Medical College and Hospital, he breathed his last. The locals came onto the streets in demand of the arrest of the accused Mannan.

Sabina Yasmin, Minister in charge of Irrigation, after a meeting with the bereaved family, said: “Congress-backed miscreants had killed a senior leader of the party. The Superintendent of Police had visited the spot after the murder. All those involved should be brought to book.”

Akhtari Khatun, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, said: “My father-in-law was a level-headed person. But he was harassed by the gang of local Congress workers, Mannan Sheikh and Asmaul Sheikh. At that time my father-in-law tried to calm them down. However, they threw him on the street and beat him badly. Even he has been beaten with bamboo sticks. Mustafa Sheikh was injured badly and was unconscious. He died soon after.”