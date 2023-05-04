One held from Ranchi for theft in jewellery shop in Salt Lake

Kolkata: A woman was arrested by the cops of the anti-fraud section of the Detective Department on Wednesday from Ranchi for allegedly stealing an ornament from a jewellery store in Salt Lake. The woman identified as Neelam Sahu was an employee of the store. It is alleged that she hatched a conspiracy with another employee identified as Amit Sharma. On December 30, 2021, Sahu informed her seniors that an item was missing. While conducting an internal inquiry, it was found that Sharma had misappropriated the jewellery by forging the company’s documents. When asked, Sharma confessed that he stole it. When he was asked to return it, he agreed but started avoiding the management. After a complaint was lodged, he was taken into custody on January 12, 2022. Another person identified as Pachu Gopal Das was arrested two days after Sharma’s arrest. During probe, cops found that Sahu was also involved in the crime. Meanwhile, Sahu stopped coming to work. Police tried to trace her but failed. Recently her location was traced in Ranchi. A few days ago, a team from the anti-fraud section went to Ranchi and nabbed her.