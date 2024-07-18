One held for ‘raping’ woman

Kolkata: A youth was reportedly arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman multiple times inside his two flats.

According to sources, the victim woman met the accused youth in a bar located in Shakespeare Sarani area a few days ago. While having drinks, they reportedly became friends and the youth invited the woman to his flat in Salt Lake. Accepting the proposal when the woman went with the accused, she was allegedly raped inside the flat. After that the woman was again reportedly taken to another flat in Sovabazar area where she was allegedly raped again.

On July 15, the woman lodged a complaint at the Shyampukur Police Station. Based on the complaint filed by her, a case was registered against the accused youth. On Tuesday night, he was arrested. Further probe is on.