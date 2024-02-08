One held for raping bar singer

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a bar singer by making her drink soft drinks laced with some sort of narcotics substance.

According to sources, the victim woman is a bar singer by profession and works at a bar in the Hare Street area. The accused identified as Tausif Ali has a tea shop near the bar. Ali used to go to the bar where he met with the victim woman. On Monday night, Ali reportedly asked the woman to go with him for a joy ride following which he promised to drop her home.It is alleged that after she agreed, Ali offered her soft drinks mixed with narcotic substances. Reportedly, Ali drove his car along Strand Road and forced the woman to deboard. The woman reportedly claimed that while deboarding the car, she fell unconscious. When the woman woke up, she found that she has been raped. She somehow managed to reach home. On Tuesday morning, she lodged a complaint at the Hare Street Police Station following which Ali was arrested.