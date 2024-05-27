One held for producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards

BALURGHAT: Harirampur Police of South Dinajpur district arrested Mostafizur Rahman (27), a resident of Chahatpur village, for producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards.



Rahman, who owns a computer shop in the village, confessed to running the illegal operation for the past three years during police interrogation.

Abhishek Talukder, Inspector-in-charge, Harirampur Police Station stated: “Rahman admitted to fabricating and selling fake Aadhaar cards from his shop.

Upon searching the premises, four counterfeit Aadhaar cards were recovered, along with biometric fingerprint machines used to create them. Rahman has been presented before the Gangarampur sub-divisional court and an investigation is underway to determine if others were involved.”

Premchand Nunia, president of Harirampur Panchayat Samiti, has called for a thorough police investigation into the matter.