One held for impersonation and ‘rape’

Kolkata: The Jadavpur Police Station has arrested a person on charges of impersonation and allegedly raping a student, with the false promise of offering her a role in acting.

A family member of the victim, based at Baghajatin, had filed a compliant that sometime on or before February 7, two persons namely Pratik Pal alias Sayan and Tapan Pal alias Aniket Basu hatched up a criminal conspiracy and allegedly impersonated and raped her and later threatened the victim with dire consequences if she opened out with the matter.

The two had posed as film directors and took advantage of the victims’ desire to act in films. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Tapan from Bijoynagar area on Friday night. Another accused Pratik Paul (37) of Nonacharan Pukur Bazar under Titagarh PS is still absconding.