One held for duping company

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Monday from Maharashtra for allegedly duping a company by sending fake mail using a fake e-mail address. According to police, on December 6, the complainant identified as Anindya Paul Chaudhuri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a financial management service providing company, lodged a complaint against an unknown person alleging fraudulent activities. He alleged that an email id was created using the name of the company director and an email was sent to the concerned authorities to make a payment. After getting the email, money worth Rs 35,150 was paid. Later it was found that someone had forged the email id and sent the email.

During the probe, police found that the email id was created using an email domain server of China. After getting the name of the domain server, cops started back tracking Internet Protocol (IP) logs along with IP addresses used to transfer the money, call details of a few mobile numbers and their registered details. After a few days of scrutiny of the information, cops zeroed in on a specific location at Nallasopara in Maharashtra from where the crime was committed. A few days ago a team was sent to Maharashtra and on Monday a raid was conducted at a flat in Nallasopara.

During the raid, cops nabbed a youth identified as Rihan Amir Khan and seized 55 mobile phones, one tab, 112 ATM cards, several bank documents, cheque books and a router.

Police are almost sure that Khan is a member of an organised cyber crime gang. Soon Khan will be brought to Kolkata for further probe.