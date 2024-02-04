One held for abducting bizman, his kin

Siliguri: Cops of Naxalbari Police Station arrested a man on the charges of abducting a fruit seller and his three family members, in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Vishnupada Saha, a resident of Siliguri.



On Friday Night, Pradip Chowdhury, a fruit seller, was going to Bihar with his family from Siliguri. Near Hatighisha in Naxalbari, some miscreants abducted Pradip Chowdhury along with his family members including two women and a child. Somehow, Chowdhury’s son-in-law Durgesh Kumar managed to flee from the spot and reached Naxalbari police station. A written complaint was lodged with the police.

On Saturday night, police arrested the accused from Devidanga area in Siliguri. Four people including the abducted businessman were rescued from an area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The arrested have been sent to the Siliguri Court on Sunday. The police are investigating the whole incident.