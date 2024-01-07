One held by STF from Jharkhand in connection with jewellery shop robbery

Malda: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Malda police arrested one person from Jharkhand involved in the robbery at a jewellery shop at Chanchal on December 25 evening. Ornaments worth more than Rs 5 crores were looted and the robbers had fled from the spot opening fire.



The arrested, Dipak Kumar Das aged 22 years, is the brother-in-law of Lalu Sahani, the leader of the gang, and he is among the top most wanted criminals of Jharkhand for various criminal activities. The accused was sent to a 14 days police custody by the Chanchal court on Saturday.

The police are now trying to find the other members of the Lalu Sahani Gang, infamous in Jharkhand for carrying out criminal activities.

On December 30 night, the police arrested Shajahan (34 years old), link man in the case, from Nimgachhi village of Mallikpara area under Chanchal police station. Quizzing him, the police, in plain clothes, arrived at Sahibgunj district of Jharkhand and started collecting information about Das. On January 4 night, the SIT arrested Das from Lohanda village under Jirwabari police station and brought him to Chanchal on transit remand, the next day and finally produced in the court on Saturday.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “Lalu Sahani of Jharkhand is the main accused in the case. Sahani chalked out the plan and led the robbery. Das is his right hand man who has enlisted himself among the most wanted criminals of Jharkhand police. The rest of the gang members involved in the robbery will soon be behind bars.”

Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are satisfied with the investigation and hope the stolen goods will be recovered with the whole gang involved in the case being sent to jail.”