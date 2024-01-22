One held by DRI for ‘gold smuggling’

Kolkata: The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a man for allegedly attempting gold smuggling to Maharashtra from Bengal.



According to sources, on January 13, during a naka check, cops of Singhora Police Station in Chhattisgarh intercepted a car bearing Bengal registration at Rehatikhol area of Mahasamund.

While searching the car, police found gold biscuits and a gold strip worth about Rs 1.94 crore concealed inside the rear seat of the car. Immediately three persons, including the driver were detained but later police kept one person identified as Madhusudan Ramkrishna Lahauti. Later, the accused was handed over to the DRI along with

the gold.

While interrogating Lahauti, DRI officials came to know that the gold was procured from Kolkata and it was destined to Pune in Maharashtra via Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

On the basis of the statement of Lahauti, DRI officials conducted a raid at Sinthi area and picked up Keshab Biswambhar Chauhan from his rented house on

P C Lahiri Sarani.

He is being taken to Chhattisgarh where he will be interrogated further to find out the others in the racket. DRI officials reportedly came to know that Chauhan used to receive gold from Bangladesh and sent those to Maharashtra.