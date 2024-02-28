One dies of Covid in city

A COVID-19 patient died in a state-run hospital here, the third such virus-related death in Bengal this year, a senior official of the Health department said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Ashish Hazra, was first admitted to the National Medical College and Hospital with breathing trouble, the official said.

“He was diagnosed with meningitis and then tested positive for COVID-19 following which he was shifted to Beliaghata ID Hospital. His condition soon started to deteriorate and he passed away on Sunday night,” she said. Hazra’s body was handed over to Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials after which his last rites were performed on Monday, she added. In January, the state had registered two Covid deaths — one in the city while another in Barasat in North 24-Parganas.