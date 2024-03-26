One dead, one injured in two separate incidents of BSF firing

Malda/Cooch Behar: In an act of self-defence, BSF gunned down a Bangladeshi cattle smuggler in Kedari Para area under Habibpur Police Station on India-Bangladesh border in Malda early Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Al Amin of Neetpur Kalnipara village of Porsha Upazilla in Nagaon district, Bangladesh.

Around 3:00 am on Tuesday, there was an attempt to smuggle cows in the dark of night as a gang of Bangladeshi smugglers trespassed into Indian soil. The jawans of 159 Battalion tried to stop them but the smugglers attacked the BSF. After being attacked, in the counter firing, one smuggler was shot dead by BSF while the others fled taking advantage of the darkness and dense bushes.

A total of 4 rounds were fired in the incident. The BSF has recovered the body of the deceased and handed it over to the police. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

In another incident, a Bangladeshi cow smuggler was injured by BSF’s rubber bullets in South Barthar of Sitai Block. According to BSF and police sources, when the soldiers of 75 BSF Battalion blocked the smuggling of cattle on the India-Bangladesh border in the Dakshin Barthar area of Sitai Chamta village Panchayat, the smugglers got together and attacked the BSF soldiers.

At that time, a Bangladeshi cattle smuggler named Liton Mia was seriously injured by a BSF soldier’s rubber bullet. Liton’s house is in Durgapur area of Aditmari Police Station in Lalmonirhat district of Bangladesh. At present, the injured Bangladeshi cow smuggler is undergoing treatment at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital.

Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dutiman Bhattacharya said that a Bangladeshi was injured by rubber bullets fired by the BSF. The matter is being looked into.