One dead of gunshot in North East Express at New Jalpaiguri station

Darjeeling: A person died from gunshot in the 12505 Down North East Express on Monday night. The incident occurred as the train was approaching the New Jalpaiguri Station around 8:10 pm. Passengers in the general compartment claimed to have heard three rounds of gunshots. This triggered panic with passengers running helter-skelter as the train halted on platform number 3. Some even got down from the train.



With news of the incident, both the RPF and GRP arrived. A person was found dead lying in a pool of blood. A pistol was found next to him. The pistol has been recovered. The deceased is yet to be identified. It is not clear yet whether there was a shootout or it is a case of suicide. Passengers have been deboarded from the compartment. At the time of filing this report, the compartment was being detached from the train. Investigations are on. The train was travelling from Kamakhya in Assam to Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi.