One dead, nine injured in two separate road accidents: Cops

Kolkata: Rash and negligent driving of buses leading to the accidents have become a major cause of concern for the state administration as two separate accidents on Tuesday killed one and left nine persons injured.

On Tuesday morning, a scooter rider Rahul Das (31) was killed in a road accident near Chinar Park after a bus ran him over. Around 11:15 am the bus of route 211 was moving towards Chinar Park from Joramandir along the Rajarhat road. Das was riding in front of the bus. The bus hit the scooter while allegedly trying to overtake it. Das fell on the road and the rear wheels of the bus went over his head. Local residents took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, a section of local people claimed that the bus didn’t hit the motorcycle. There was a bag hanging beside the grabrail of the motorcycle which touched another motorcycle. As a result, Das lost his balance and fell down when the rear wheel of the bus went over him. Police have arrested the driver and seized the bus.

Meanwhile, nine persons were injured in a separate road accident after a bus lost control and rammed behind three other vehicles standing in a row on Vidyasagar Setu on Tuesday morning. Around 10:10 am, a bus from route Santragachi -Sealdah was moving towards Kolkata from Howrah. Due to alleged overspeeding, the driver lost control over the steering in front of the HRBC near the bifurcation point and rammed behind two private cars and a light goods vehicle standing in a row. The bus finally came to a bumpy halt after colliding with a tree in front of the RCTC gate.

Nine persons, including a few bus passengers, sustained injuries. All of them were taken to SSKM Hospital from where eight of them were discharged after necessary treatment. One woman was admitted to the hospital.