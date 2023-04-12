One dead in mishap during maintenance work of lift

A liftman at an office building located on Jawahar Lal Nehru Road in Park Street died in an accident during maintenance work of the elevator on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, police recovered the body from the lift’s shaft on the ground floor and sent it for autopsy. According to sources, the building styled as Om Tower has four lifts. It has been alleged that most of the lifts do not work properly and often malfunction due to poor maintenance. On Wednesday, one of the four lifts was under maintenance. It had been alleged that the technicians of the lift manufacturing company were working inside the lift room on the top floor while the lift was on the ground floor and its doors were open.

The ill-fated liftman identified as Abdul Rahim (50) of Ekbalpore was on the ground floor. After operating a lift for a few hours he took a break. When Rahim saw the liftman’s stool was still inside the lift which was under maintenance, he tried to take it out. While doing so, when the upper portion of his body was inside the lift, it suddenly started moving up despite the door being open.

Before Rahim could react, his head got stuck between the lift and the shat wall. The lift car smashed his head and went upwards. After the lift crossed the ground floor, Rahim’s body fell inside the shaft.Later, cops from the Shakespeare Sarani police station along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel arrived at the spot and after almost an hour of the incident the body was recovered.