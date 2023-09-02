One dead in lightning strike in Regent Park

Kolkata: A 24-year-old Kaushik Kar, a resident of Regent Park died after being struck by lightning.



The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when he went to the roof top of his house.

Family members said that the victim was talking over his mobile phone when the incident happened.

He was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, rains lashed several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Saturday afternoon.

The Alipore MeT office said that the intensity of rainfall will increased on Sunday. Thundershowers lashed some parts of South Bengal.

According to weather office prediction, a low pressure formed over North east Bay-of-Bengal which will turn into a depression on Tuesday.

It will rain in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours but humidity related discomfort may continue to prevail. The coastal districts may receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had predicted thundershower in several South Bengal districts.

People in the city and other South Bengal districts have been witnessing hot and humid weather for the past few days.