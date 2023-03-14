One dead in leopard attack in Jalpaiguri

jalpaiguri: A man who was riding a scooter died after being attacked by a leopard. The incident took place on Monday night at Aibheel Tea Garden under the Meteli Block in Jalpaiguri.



Safiqul Islam (51) who is a mason by profession was a resident of Shalbari under the Bidhannagar Gram Panchayat area of Meteli Block.

On Monday around 8 pm, Safiqul was returning home from work at Aibheel tea garden by his scooter. Suddenly a leopard attacked the moving scooty in the bungalow line of the tea garden.

As Safiqul fell from the scooty the leopard pounced on him.

Local residents rushed to the spot on hearing his shout for help and rescued him. He was brought to the Mal Super Specialty Hospital.

He was later referred to Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital with serious injuries. At around 10 pm, Shafiqul died on the way to Jalpaiguri.