One Nimai Maji (28 years) died and two others, Amir Ali and Rahim Ali, were injured when their motorcycle met with an accident on state highway at Boraibari on Tuesday night. According to police, Nimai was standing with his bike on the road when suddenly another motorcycle, on which Amir and Rahim were travelling at high speed, hit him. All the three were rushed to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital where Nimai died, police said.