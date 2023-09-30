One dead, four injured after car rams into lamp post at Maa Flyover

Kolkata: One person died and four others were injured after a private car lost control and rammed into the lamp post on the medium divider while coming down towards

Bartaman Bhawan along Maa flyover on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Nihar Agarwal (19) resident of Tollygunge Circular Road was the driver of the car, which had four other occupants. One person identified as Partha Garodia (18) has been admitted to the ICU ward of Bellevue Nursing Home.

Two others identified as Anuradha Daga (18) and Tanoy Daga (26) are admitted to the observation ward of Bellevue Nursing Home. Another person identified as Prajjwal Agarwal (26) was discharged from SSKM Hospital after treatment for minor injuries.

The incident took place at 12:10 am on Saturday.