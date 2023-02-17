One dead, at least four shops gutted in fire

siliguri: A man was charred to death after a devastating fire broke out in a roadside eatery at Sevoke More in Siliguri. Four shops were also gutted in the fire along with the eatery.



The incident had occurred in the wee hours of Friday at around 2 am. The deceased has been identified as Parimal Das. The 45-year-old was a resident of Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar. He used to work in the eatery and stay there at night. He was inside the eatery when the fire broke out. Owing to the intensity of the fire, he could not get out.

Sources said the fire broke out in the eatery first. The fire resulted in the explosion of the LPG cylinder. Consequently, the fire spread rapidly to nearby shops.

Four fire engines from Siliguri Fire station rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. After fighting for around two hours, they managed to control the fire. By then all the shops were completely damaged.

Fire officials claimed that prima facie it appeared to be an electric fire. However, after investigation the exact cause of the fire can be ascertained.

On Friday morning, police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with Manik Dey, Member of Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) visited the spot. “We are in constant touch with the people who have been affected,” stated Deb, assuring of all necessary help.