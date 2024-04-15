One dead, another missing while bathing in Bhagirathi River

Kolkata: A youth died while another youth went missing and is feared dead after they drowned in Bhagirathi River on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday morning, after playing football, around eight youths went to bathe at the Nayantara Ghat in Ward 11 of Nabadwip Municipality.

Among the eight youths, four went into the water. While bathing, two youths suddenly drowned. The other two youths tried to save their friends but failed.

They informed the local residents who subsequently informed the police.

After a while, cops along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel arrived.

During the search operation by the DMG personnel, the body of one youth identified as Adijit Pal’s body was retrieved.

However, his friend Kaustav Pal is still missing. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. No foul play was detected.