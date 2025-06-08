One dead, 6 injured in land dispute clash

Raiganj: A land dispute escalated into a clash early Sunday morning in Bajedpur of Surun Gram Panchayat in Itahar Police Station area of North Dinajpur district resulting in one death and six people injured. The families of Abdul Ghani and Kalua Seikh have long been at odds over possession of approximately 20 decimals of homestead land. According to police sources, a heated altercation erupted between them Sunday morning, rapidly escalating into a violent clash. Both groups allegedly came armed with daggers and other lethal weapons.

During the fracas, a relative of Kalua Seikh, Bablu Seikh (30), suffered severe chest injuries and succumbed to his wounds en route to the hospital. The six others injured in the confrontation are currently receiving treatment at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital. Reports indicate that their condition is serious. Inspector in-charge Sukumar Ghosh, Itahar Police Station, confirmed that no arrests have been made yet and said: “We are investigating the incident. Police patrols in the area have been intensified to restore peace and prevent further escalation.”