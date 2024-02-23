One dead, 3 hurt in 4 separate road accidents

In four separate incidents of road accidents within Kolkata Police jurisdiction, one person was killed while three others have received injuries. In an incident at Taratala Road, a bus hit a scooter and ran over the motorcycle driver. The deceased, Bitan Debnath sustained multiple injuries and was taken to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Both the involved vehicles in the accident were taken to Taratala Police Station along with the driver of the bus. At the connector of Maa and AJC Bose Road flyovers, a motorcycle lost control and skidded off the carriageway. The pillion rider sustained injuries on the right leg while the driver sustained injuries on right leg and right hand.

On Bidhan Sarani near Khudiram College, a motorcycle hit a pedestrian. The injured person was taken to BR Singh Hospital. At Shaak Sahar Pukur Kalitala under Bhangar Division, a motorcycle lost control and skidded off the carriageway. The driver sustained injuries on his left hand and left leg.