One costume at a time: Selim 'Jokarwala,' city’s Santa spreads joy amid struggle

Kolkata: As Christmas lights up the city with festive cheer, one man tirelessly works to bring smiles to countless faces—Selim Ahmed, fondly known as "Selim Jokarwala."

For 26 years, Selim has been donning the red-and-white costume of Santa Claus, spreading happiness even as he battles hardships of his own.

Selim's life is far from easy, living in a slum on Ripon Street with his wife, two sons and two daughters.

For 12 to 13 hours a day, he transforms into Santa or other beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Chhota Bheem and Charlie Chaplin to entertain people. When not performing, he sets up pandals to make ends meet.

It all began in 1992 when a hotel manager suggested he try something unique to captivate audiences. Taking the advice to heart, Selim created costumes and debuted as a clown.

Over the years, he has adapted, portraying a variety of characters with the help of his family. His nephews, Firoz and Noor, also join him in this endeavour during festivals, dressing up as comic characters to delight children and adults alike.

Despite his struggles, Selim dreams of a Kolkata where everyone smiles.