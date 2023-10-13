One Chinese, 2 Nepalese nationals arrested

Siliguri: A Chinese national and two Nepali nationals were arrested for illegally entering India from Nepal. SSB jawans detained the three people from the Indo-Nepal border in Kharibari on Thursday. Later, they handed them over to Kharibari Police who arrested them.



The Chinese national has been identified as Lee Xiaokang (54). He is from Xiangzi in China. The two Nepalese have been identified as Sanjeev Suwal (34) and Chitra Gupta Adhikari (30), residents of Nepal. According to police sources, the three entered India in a private car bearing the number of Nepal. During interrogation, the Chinese national showed a fake Nepalese passport. The soldiers detained the three and when searched, a Chinese passport was recovered from the Chinese national.

A Nepalese visa, several Chinese identity cards and documents were recovered from the Chinese national. The judge rejected their bail plea and ordered them 14 days of jail custody when they

were produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.