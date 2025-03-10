One arrested in youth murder case

Raiganj: Police arrested one Jahidul Rahaman in connection with the murder of a youth allegedly by setting him on fire in Hemtabad of North Dinajpur district . The arrested youth was produced at the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Raiganj.

It was reported that on Saturday morning, the body of a youth Bittu Kshetri (34) along with his scooty was found under the heap of burnt straw at Dhoaroi in Hemtabbad of North Dinajpur district. After being informed, police recovered the scorched body of the youth. The deceased was a resident of Bangalbari. He was missing since Friday evening. He had a money lending business. The family members lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was murdered over a money lending issue.

Sujit Kumar Lama, the Inspector in-charge of Hemtabad Police Station, stated: “We have arrested one Jahidul Rahaman from Hemtabad on charges of involvement in this murder case.

He has been produced before the court and we have requested that he be remanded to 14 days of police custody for further investigation.”