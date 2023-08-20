One arrested for keeping iron sheets on railway track

Kolkata: Railway Protection Force (RPF) Bolpur of Howrah division, arrested one person for allegedly keeping heavy iron sheets on the railway track resulting in damage to a passenger train.



The accused, identified as Saheb Thunder, is a resident of Bolpur’s Ramganj village. The arrested person was taken to Ld. court where he was sent to judicial custody till further order.

On August 17 night, the loco pilot of train 03979 Up and 13024 Down informed the station master that the train had dashed with some heavy object between Prantik and Bolpur railway stations. The train was stopped by the loco pilot and proceeded after the track was cleared.

The accused was arrested with two pieces of heavy iron sheets. On further investigation, it came to light that the arrested person intentionally kept the iron sheets on the railway track.