‘Once INDIA bloc assumes power will open files & reveal how country’s money was sent abroad’

Kolkata: Echoing the ominous tolling of a “death knell” for the Modi government at the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, addressing a colossal rally in North 24-Parganas’ Basirhat, declared that should the INDIA bloc comes to power, the veils shrouding the alleged corruptions of the Centre would be decisively lifted.



“There is this buzz doing the rounds that BJP is the biggest thief of all. The day files will be opened, people will come to know how the country’s money was looted and sent out of the country. We will bring the INDIA bloc to power after we have formed the alliance. Moreover, once the INDIA bloc assumes power, we will make sure that CAA, NRC and UCC are scrapped. The state will get its dues under the 100-day work scheme among others. The Bengal government will do its own job and the newly formed government at the Centre will do its own,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee once again reminded the people that if BJP returns to power, they will change the Constitution of India. “The Constitution will collapse if BJP returns. For peace to prevail, to ensure the education system and culture remains intact the BJP must go,” Banerjee said.

The Basirhat election rally by Banerjee was a standout for the ruling party in Bengal as thousands of women from various parts of Basirhat Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, of whom a sizeable number was from Sandeshkhali, were pouring in. They were spotted shouting slogans in favour of TMC. Addressing the huge gathering, Banerjee assured that she would first visit Sandeshkhali after her party candidate Haji Nurul Islam wins the seat. She held the rally in support of Haji Nurul. Basirhat LS election is significant as Sandeshkhali area falls under it and the BJP and TMC were at loggerheads over the Sandeshkhali incident.

Addressing another election rally in Ashoke Nagar in support of her party’s candidate for Barasat Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Banerjee said that no TMC workers were involved in the attack on Ramakrishna Mission ‘ashram’. “We will take steps if anybody can prove anybody from the TMC was involved. She also threatened to file defamation after ‘misleading’ advertisements were published in newspapers against TMC.

She said that she never boasts of her religion being a Hindu Brahmin. “I need no certificate from BJP. Had I now been born in Hindu family they would say that I have come from abroad and NRC could have been implemented on me as well,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee while addressing Basirhat rally alleged that ‘Sandeshkhali conspiracy’ was the plan A for the BJP as they wanted to win the election amidst a volatile situation. She once again said that the women of Sandeshkhai were disrespected by the BJP as they had hatched false rape complaints.

“Sandeshkhali conspiracy was BJP’s plan A. Women from Sandeshali have however rejected it. We are disheartened at the way the women of Sandeshkhali were disrespected. My heart fills with pain. One should not hatch such a horrendous plot. People would not have known what conspiracy the BJP had hatched, had it not come to public,” Banerjee said referring to the Sandeshkhali sting operation.

Banerjee said that triggering riots is the plan B for the BJP as they will try to create communal tension. “BJP is constantly trying to fuel communal tension by dividing people along religious lines. After plan A was denounced by the women in Sandeshkhali, the BJP is in a desperate bid to trigger riots,” Banerjee stated. She also added that her government has been in the process of creating a masterplan for Sunderbans which will soon be a separate district, Banerjee stated.

Without taking the name of Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee attacked him saying: “Don’t you see that one who has gone to BJP from TMC is making tall claims. It was done only to save himself from the CBI, ED and Income Tax (IT). How long the IT and CBI will save you. INDIA bloc is coming to power and it’s a matter of time.”

Slamming PM Modi for calling BJP’s candidate in Basirhat Rekha Patra, Banerjee said: “PM calls someone over the phone, holds a tutored conversation, and circulates that on television. But how many people does he actually talk to and care about? It was under his tenure that the country saw maximum crimes against women. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is the first when it comes to crimes against Tapashilis. If there are one or two incidents here, we take immediate action.”

She further alleged: “As part of Modi Babu’s guarantee, they were spreading misleading advertisements in newspapers against us. We made multiple complaints against it stating that it was illegal but there was no action. Yesterday, the High Court stated that it is indeed illegal. BJP only lies and does not give funds for MGNREGA or houses for the poor. They don’t even give Rs 500 to our women and sisters but spend crores on conspiracies and to buy votes. They spread their propaganda through advertisements.”