Once a farmer, now a job creator: Man empowers rural youth in Laxmanpur

Malda: Once a sharecropper surviving on ancestral farmland, Mohammad Hasen of Harishchandrapur has transformed his life and the lives of many other youths in his village. 10 years ago, Hasen made the bold decision to give up farming and start a wooden furniture business. Today, at 58, he owns six thriving factories in his native village of Laxmanpur, providing employment to over 100 local youths.

Hasen’s journey from a humble farmer to a successful industrialist is marked by determination and a deep commitment to his community. His factories include a wooden furniture unit, a sawmill, a mustard oil mill, an atta (flour) mill, a puffed rice (muri) factory, and, most recently, a purified drinking water plant.

Recently, the newest of his ventures—a purified drinking water plant—was inaugurated in Laxmanpur. The factory will produce clean drinking water in packages ranging from 500 ml bottles to 20-litre jars. To ensure quality control, a dedicated laboratory has also been set up on-site.

Present at the inauguration were Malda Zilla Parishad’s Agriculture and Irrigation Karmadhyaksha, Rabiul Islam, local TMC Zilla Parishad member Bulbul Khan and former Vingol Gram Panchayat Pradhan Biman Bihari. All praised Hasen’s unwavering efforts to generate rural employment and prevent the youth from migrating to other states in search of work.

“10 years ago, I used to cultivate my ancestral land to feed my family,” Hasen said. “But I didn’t stop dreaming. I worked hard and set up one factory after another, with only one aim—our young people should not have to leave the village and toil as migrant labourers.”

His initiatives have had a tangible impact on the community, turning Laxmanpur into a rare example of rural self-reliance in a district often plagued by unemployment and migration. Speaking at the ceremony, Rabiul Islam remarked: “Simple and humble, Hasen has proven that success comes with determination. His story is an inspiration for thousands across rural Bengal.”