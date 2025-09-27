On World Tourism Day, Diplomats join North Kolkata Puja, celebrating culture & heritage

Kolkata: The centuries-old lanes of north Kolkata transformed into a vibrant cultural crossroads on Saturday evening as diplomats from around the world joined local revellers at Chaltabagan Durga Puja. The event, coinciding with World Tourism Day, saw ambassadors, high commissioners and senior cultural representatives joining the festivities, dancing to the rhythmic beats of tribal dhamsa-madal drums and embracing the spirit of the occasion.

The gathering was marked by active participation, with diplomats from Italy, Guatemala, France, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine trying their hands at the tribal percussion instruments. Many also paused to capture selfies against the spectacular backdrop of the pandal, which was thematically designed around “Evolution of the Bengali Language” and “Mool” (Roots).

Guatemala’s Ambassador to India, Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares, described the evening as “beautiful and amazing,” adding: “For many years I was told that I must visit Kolkata during Durga Puja, and it has exceeded all expectations.

It is a festival of happiness, a true demonstration of culture, with messages of social harmony, peace and art. It is a unique experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Italy’s Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, also expressed his delight, saying: “The rhythm was very engaging; it was inclusive and wonderful. This is my first time, but not my last.” Darrin Farrant, Director of the United Nations in India, described the evening as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” praising the seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

Other notable attendees included British Deputy High Commissioner (East & Northeast India) Andrew Fleming; Estonian Ambassador Marje Luup; Sri Lankan High Commissioner Pradeepa Mahishini Colonne; Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk; British Council Country Director Alison Barrett; Consul General of France in Kolkata Thierry Morel; Alliance Française du Bengale Director Marc Boudin; Deputy Consul General of Germany in Kolkata Gaby Manig; and Joynal Shad, Political Advisor to the French Ambassador in India.

Welcoming the delegation, Sundeep Bhutoria, chairman of the Chaltabagan Puja Committee, said: “Chaltabagan Puja has always drawn foreign guests. This time, we thought, why not formally invite them to experience the heritage that UNESCO has recognised and that we hold so dear in our hearts.”

