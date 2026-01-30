On way to SIR hearing, man & his 2 kids die in road mishap

Kolkata: A youth and his two children were killed in a road accident while his wife sustained injuries at Uluberia in Howrah on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the youth identified as Sheikh Siraz (35) was a resident of Banipur in the Sankrail area. As his wife Samina Begum’s name is on the voter list of her ancestral home in Haturia of Bagnan, she recently received a notice of SIR hearing.

On Wednesday, Siraz along with his two children, Sheikh Hiraz (7), Sanjana Khatun (4) and his wife were going to Bagnan riding a motorcycle.

Near the Check post area in Uluberia, a car suddenly came in front of Siraz’s motorcycle. While trying to evade the head-on collision, Siraz lost control and rammed into a truck. Immediately, the four injured were rushed to Uluberia sub-divisional hospital where Siraz and his children were declared brought dead. Samina was initially admitted there but later shifted to another hospital in Kolkata for better treatment. Police have registered a case and started a probe to ascertain how the accident took place.