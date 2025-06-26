On the run since 2022, man held in Siliguri for job scam

Siliguri: After evading arrest for more than two-and-a-half-years, a man accused of running a fake job racket was finally nabbed by the Diamond Harbour Police from Siliguri. The accused, identified as Sujit Saha (44 years), a resident of South Birnagar at Raiganj in North Dinajpur, was absconding since 2022 after duping several people of nearly Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in various sectors.

According to police sources, Sujit had set up an office in the Diamond Harbour area where he lured job seekers with false promises of employment in both public and private sectors. Sujit collected large sums of money from multiple victims before disappearing without delivering on his promises.

A complaint was lodged at the Diamond Harbour Police Station in December, 2022 by some of the victims, prompting the police to begin an investigation.

However, tracing Sujit proved challenging as he had used fake documents and provided false address proofs to establish the office. He further complicated the search by frequently changing his mobile number and identity.

Despite the hurdles, Diamond Harbour Police continued their efforts to locate the fugitive. With help from Bhaktinagar Police, they were able to trace Sujit to Ward 41 in Siliguri, where he was staying in a rented house. He was arrested on Tuesday night and taken to Diamond Harbour in transit remand after being produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday. Police suspected that many other people were involved in the incident. For the last few days, crime incidents have been increasing in the city, where many outsiders are involved. Many people who were arrested belong to places outside Siliguri. The police have increased security in the city.