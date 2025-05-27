On revival path: Mamata approves eco-tourism push in Buxa Hills

Alipurduar: Tourism in the Buxa Hills is set for a revival, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee approving a proposal to introduce pony and elephant safaris along the region’s scenic forest trails.

The move aims to boost eco-tourism and create livelihood opportunities for locals.

The idea was proposed by Alipurduar-based industrialist Arindam Ghosh, during a business summit held at Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri.

He suggested reviving pony rides, once a common sight in Buxa until 1986, and adding trained elephant (Kumki) safaris to attract tourists. He had stated that many of the tourists were eager to visit Buxa Fort but owing to the arduous trek from Zero point, (till which vehicles ply. After that there is no motorable road). He had stated that if ponies were allowed this problem would be mitigated.

Mamata Banerjee had responded positively and instructed Forest officials to grant necessary permissions, as the routes fall under the Buxa Tiger Reserve. She also directed the appointment of a nodal officer to coordinate with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which has a post in the area, to avoid any operational objections. Historically, horses and mules were used in Buxa to transport goods across its steep mountain paths. A key attraction here is Buxa Fort, located at 2,844 feet, about 30 km from Alipurduar town. Once under Bhutanese control, it was handed over to the British in 1865 under the Treaty of Sinchula. During the Indian freedom struggle, the fort served as a high-security prison, housing noted revolutionaries like Krishnapada Chakraborty. Ghosh cited examples like Pahalgam, Vaishno Devi, and Amarnath, where ponies are successfully used for tourism, and suggested that Buxa too could adopt this model. “This initiative can open new avenues for eco-tourism in Buxa while creating jobs for local youth,” said Biswajit Saha, general secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association (EDTDA).

Apurba Sen, field director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, stated: “Permission for horse movement will be granted. A ‘Pilkhana’ (elephant shelter) has already been established at Rajabhatkhawa. Once we receive directives, elephant safaris can also be introduced.”