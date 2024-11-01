On return to city, Abhishek attends Mamata’s Kali Puja

Kolkata: After undergoing eye surgery in the USA, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee returned to the city recently and attended Kali Puja at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence on Thursday.

Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Kali Puja after treatment. He went to attend the Puja with his wife, daughter and son. He was seen wearing sunglasses on his eyes. He offered prayer before Goddess Kali.

He was seen bowing and exchanging greetings with the elderly people of the house. Mamata Banerjee was seen sitting next to Abhishek during the ‘yajna’. Abhishek’s black glasses (worn due to his eye operation) perfectly complemented his crisp white Punjabi pajama, drawing special attention to his stylish ensemble.

One of Abhishek Banerjee’s eyes was damaged in a major accident in 2016. Almost every year he has to go abroad for eye treatment. He went to the USA before Puja this year too. He had earlier announced that he would be taking a break from the political arena.

After his surgery, Abhishek shared an image of his operated eye.