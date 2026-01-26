On Republic Day, Mamata calls for collective vigilance to uphold Constitution

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended Republic Day greetings, and called for renewed commitment to the core constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, while stressing the need for "collective vigilance" to safeguard the republic. In a post on X, Banerjee urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to the foundational principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Calling for harmony in a diverse society, the chief minister said the country must strive towards "plurality, diversity, inclusiveness and social harmony." "I am reminded today of the old saying: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. I urge everyone today to exercise this vigil. Our republic and our Constitution today demand our collective vigilance," she said in the post. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, paid tribute to the freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution, while saluting the country's armed forces and ordinary citizens on this day.