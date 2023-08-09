On Quit India day, we pledge to make BJP quit Delhi: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Opposition bloc — INDIA has pledged to topple the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with Quit India marking its 81st anniversary.

“We had told the British to quit India. Today, we want the BJP-led government at the Centre to quit Delhi. On Quit India day, we pledge to make the BJP quit India,” Banerjee said.

In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Quit India’ slogan and attacking the ‘INDIA’ alliance, Banerjee said: “They are saying ‘Quit India’. We don’t need to quit. We belong to this country. I belong to this country. It (Quit India) is a movement. They have forgotten (Mahatma) Gandhiji. The British were made to leave India by the freedom fighters. We wanted freedom,” she said.

Against the backdrop of all Opposition coming under the banner INDIA, Banerjee was critical of the role played by the Congress and the CPI(M) in the state.

“The CPI(M) and the Congress have joined hands with the BJP in Bengal. It is INDIA on the national front but it is BIJENDRIA (BJP, Congress and CPM nexus) in Bengal. They should be ashamed of their nexus with BJP here. There should be a uniform policy. If they continue to do this, and if need be, we will fight against both Congress and BJP in Bengal. Our fight against the BJP will continue,” Banerjee said at a programme in Jhargram to mark the occasion of World Tribal Day.

She further hit out at the Centre for deprivation perpetuated by the Centre. “Our movement is against this deprivation. We had asked the Britishers to leave the country. Now, we are asking the Central government to leave its seat of power in Delhi. BJP, you quit India! They don’t have the right to be in power

Dalits are being oppressed everywhere, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. They are being humiliated in numerous ways and people are being killed in encounters. Manipur has been burning for the past four months. Yet, the Centre remains unmoved,” Banerjee said.

She accused the Prime Minister of not delivering even a fraction of the promises and claims made by him.

Advocating her voice against Uniform Civil Code, Banerjee said there are various castes and practices among different communities and religions. "Now suddenly, they are talking about Uniform Civil Code. This means that one has to marry as per their customs. Why should people be forced to do this? Hindus, Muslims, Adivasis, Punjabis, and Jains have different processes for weddings. One cannot just impose one rule on everyone. This is why I am saying here today that I do not accept Uniform Civil Code and I will not accept it. Things will continue as they are and there should be freedom for our people to observe their customs and religion as per their wishes," she added.

She appealed to the Kurmi community to develop their language, tradition, culture, and heritage.

“Scheduled Tribes and

Kurmis should not follow the riots model propagated by BJP in Manipur. I urge our people to refrain from any fights among themselves and live with peace and harmony. The BJP is doing the politics of blood. I will not do that,” she maintained.

Banerjee added that she had forwarded the request of Kurmi community for their ST stats to the Centre.

“This is not in my hands. I will do all the development work required for the upliftment of the community but I request that all of you must live in harmony. In the name of protests and blockades, do not give trouble to people. They have given me their word that they will not do any gherao. I will tell both sides to speak to the DM, Birbaha Hansda, or me whenever you need. And if needed, I will send Samirul [Islam] here or my Chief Secretary. But do not fight among yourselves,” Banerjee said.