On high alert: Police step up vigil across city amid festive rush

Kolkata: The repercussions of Bangladesh unrest, which have also been felt in Kolkata through agitations, have prompted the Kolkata Police to heightened vigilance across the city, with special focus on Park Street and adjoining areas.

Sources said that from the evening of December 24 until the first week of January, special security arrangements will be in place in and around Park Street to manage the festive rush.

Bars, pubs, hotels and nightclubs have been brought under close scrutiny to prevent unlawful activities. Plainclothes personnel from the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS), along with officers from the Special Task Force (STF), are visiting these establishments to assess the ground situation. On December 25, about 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Park Street, Esplanade, New Market, Maidan and nearby areas.

The security arrangements will be overseen by 10 Deputy Commissioners, supported by more than 25 Assistant Commissioners and several Inspectors. Multiple Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be positioned in and around Park Street to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

To ensure women’s safety, the all-women winners’ team of the Kolkata Police will be deployed among the crowds to prevent eve-teasing and molestation.

Surveillance will be strengthened through CCTV cameras, drones and 15 watch towers across the city, including five in the Park Street area. Each watch tower will be manned by two combat personnel equipped with INSAS rifles and night-vision binoculars. Special naka checking will be conducted at strategic locations to curb rash and drunken driving, overspeeding etc. Anti-crime teams from the Detective Department (DD) and ARS will maintain a strict vigil across the city, including efforts to stop rooftop parties.

The Disaster Management Group (DMG) will remain on standby. Vehicular movement in and around Park Street, Esplanade, and the Maidan area will be regulated on an “as and when necessary” basis.

The movement of goods vehicles will be restricted from Wednesday evening till early Friday, while parking will be prohibited on several roads. Traffic diversions will be implemented as per police notifications.

Meanwhile, Metro Railway has also beefed up security at key Metro stations.