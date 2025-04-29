On high alert: KMC conducts food safety drive, seizes industrial ice from vendors

Kolkata: With complaints apparently pouring in regarding the use of industrial ice in lemonades sold at the roadside stalls, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has launched a food safety drive in the central part of the city.

On Monday, a civic body team initiated a drive at the Esplanade area. Complaints were also made to KMC about the alleged use of ice from morgues to make such drinks at the roadside.

To ensure that people do not fall ill by consuming unhygienic beverages or food during the heat, KMC is taking proactive measures.

Health department officials seized ice from areas such as Esplanade, New Market, Bidhan Market and near Dufferin Road. Such ice blocks were destroyed immediately. The vendors were issued warnings.

According to a KMC official: “Kolkata experiences intense heat during summer. Many people consume ice cream, ice lollies, or cold drinks to beat the heat while out on the streets. We have received reports that most of the ice used in these cold beverages is made from water unfit for consumption. Therefore, the KMC health department is conducting raids to seize and destroy such ice.”

During the drive, the Health department workers warned vendors that they were only permitted to use cube ice and no other type of ice. They were cautioned that involvement in selling unhygienic food or drinks in the future would lead to penalties.

A KMC source revealed that the ice being used by these vendors is the same as that used for preserving bodies in morgues which is never suitable for consumption. Upon receiving complaints, KMC promptly began taking action on the streets.

The civic body has informed that such surprise raids will continue across various parts of the city throughout the summer.