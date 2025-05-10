On guard: Kolkata Port beefs up security amid national alert

Kolkata: In response to heightened national security concerns, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, has implemented stringent security measures to safeguard its infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted operations.

A statement issued by the port authorities read that a high-level virtual security review meeting, chaired by TK Ramachandran, secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPS&W) was attended by SMP Kolkata chairman Rathendra Raman, deputy chairman Samrat Rahi, senior commandant CISF Ruchi Anand, and department heads.

The meeting focused on fortifying port security in line with directives from the Directorate General of Shipping. SMP Kolkata has elevated its security level to two, urging all personnel to report suspicious activities immediately.

To maintain operational readiness, all employee leaves, including those of contractual staff, have been cancelled from May 10 to 14, with staff required to remain at headquarters, even on days off. Pilots and dock pilots are on high alert for potential emergency evacuations at Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC). Enhanced cybersecurity protocols are being rolled out, with the chief information security officer tasked to counter digital threats. Regular security drills will ensure preparedness, and port operations will halt during planned or unplanned blackouts to mitigate risks. Strict access control, enforced by CISF and Port Security Organisation personnel, will restrict entry to valid permit holders only, port authorities said.

Chairman Rathendra Raman emphasised: “The safety of our personnel, property, and vessels is paramount. We are committed to maintaining SMP Kolkata as a secure maritime trade gateway.”