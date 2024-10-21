On guard: ICG gears up for Cyclone ‘Dana’

Kolkata: In the wake of Cyclone ‘Dana’ predicted to make a landfall between October 23 and 25 along the coasts of Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Region (North-East) has implemented a series of preventive measures to safeguard lives and property at sea.

An issued statement announced that the ICG has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for any emergency arising from the cyclone’s impact. In line with its commitment to maritime safety, the ICG has deployed helicopters and remote operating stations at Haldia and Paradip to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners. These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter. Helicopter sorties are also planned for search and rescue (SAR) missions in case of any distress at sea. Further, it was shared that the ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situations.

Additionally, Coast Guard personnel are working in coordination with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response. Fishing communities along the coastline have been informed through various channels, including village heads, to avoid venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes. The ICG is on high alert, with its dedicated personnel and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue, and relief operations. The ICG remains committed to ensuring the safety of the maritime community and mitigating the risks posed by Cyclone ‘Dana’, the ICG informed.