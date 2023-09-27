On first day, about 8k subscribe to Mamata, Abhishek’s WhatsApp channel

: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, launched their WhatsApp channels to reach out to a large number of people through the digital platform.

The WhatsApp channels of both these leaders became a hit within a couple of hours with thousands of people subscribing to them.

One can upload his/her photos and videos on the WhatsApp channel and send across messages to lakhs of people.

Ever since WhatsApp introduced this new feature, many personalities have already launched their channels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood personalities also started their channels on this platform.

Political observers believe that the follower base and popularity of Mamata and Abhishek will further rise through these channels as it would provide direct updates to the people. Mamata Banerjee’s follower base crossed 8,000 in the evening.

“I believe that communication is the key to building a strong democracy, and I want to use this channel to connect with you directly. See you all around!” reads Mamata Banerjee’s message on her WhatsApp channel.

The number of subscribers on Abhishek’s WhatsApp channel has reached nearly 8,000 in the evening.

“Truly delighted to welcome you all on my WhatsApp Channel! Let us stay connected here and build stronger connections,” reads a message on Abhishek’s channel. The platform is extremely important for both the political leaders as they would be able to communicate to a huge number of people ahead of Lok Sabha polls scheduled to take place next year.

Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek are the first leaders in the Trinamool Congress to open their channels on WhatsApp platform. TMC top leaders have already explored several mediums to reach out to the people and address their grievances.

Following the instruction of Mamata, the Bengal government recently gave clear instructions to the officials of various departments and district magistrates to ensure speedy redressal of the complaints which are being registered with

the grievance cell of the Chief Minister’s office under “Sarasori Mukhhomontri” (Talk directly to the

CM). The officials have to inform the CMO if they fail to redress

any complaints.

The second phase of the TMC’s mass outreach campaign “Trinamool-e-Nabajowar” may begin after Durga Puja with Abhishek playing an important role to further strengthen party organization across the state.