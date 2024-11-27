On Constitution Day, Mamata highlights secular identity of India

Kolkata: Stressing upon the importance of upholding the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Constitution Day, on Tuesday, commemorated the 75th Constitution Day.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Today, on this Constitution Day, we affirm again that we are proud of our Constitution. The fundamentals of our Constitution ensure liberty, equality, justice, fraternity, democracy, and secularism. We abide by these values and I congratulate all my countrymen for upholding these values. As our Constitution completes 75 years of its journey since adoption, I congratulate all fellow patriotic Indians. Happy 75th Constitution Day!”

Taking to her social media handle, Banerjee further stated: “Let us pledge to uphold the enduring principles and values of our Constitution on this day, as we solemnly mark the completion of 75 years since its adoption.”

On November 26, 1949, the Constitution was enacted, adopted and dedicated to the people of the country. Therefore, each year, our country commemorates November 26 as the Constitution Day to honour the visionary framers of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, in the Bengal Assembly on Tuesday a discussion took place on a resolution commemorating Constitution Day.

Speaker Biman Banerjee moved the resolution. During the discussion of the resolution, several ruling party leaders and ministers attacked the BJP-led Centre for its failure to ensure the Constitutional provision across the country.

Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim in the Assembly said that the right to religion that has been enshrined in the Constitution under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution has been grossly violated.

“Right to religion is only protected in Bengal. Atrocities are inflicted upon the people belonging to the minority community. One does not enjoy the right of keeping foods of his/her choice in the fridge. The values of the Constitution are compromised when the women are paraded naked in Manipur. Bills are passed in the Parliament after suspending the opposition MPs. The Central government is a total failure in protecting the principles of the Constitution,” Hakim said.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in the Assembly alleged that there was an attempt by the Centre to destroy the values enshrined in the Constitution. She also said that the Supreme Court upheld the 1976 addition of “socialist” and “secular” to the Constitution’s Preamble.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 42nd amendment by which the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were added to the Preamble of the Constitution during the Emergency days in 1976.