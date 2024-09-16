On ‘Balurghat Diwas,’ calls for historical recognition intensify

BALURGHAT: ‘Balurghat Diwas’ was observed on Saturday to commemorate the historic events of September 14, 1942, when freedom fighters lowered the Union Jack from the Treasury Building in Balurghat and raised the Indian national flag, marking a significant moment in the Quit India Movement. This act, which symbolised defiance against British rule, sent shockwaves through the colonial administration and briefly liberated the town from British control for three days. Various events were organised on Saturday in Balurghat to honour the brave freedom fighters who led the movement. The September 14 Celebration Committee has been actively advocating for the inclusion of this historic event in state textbooks and the installation of statues in memory of the freedom fighters.



Speaking on behalf of the committee, president Pijush Kanti Dev stated: “We will send a letter to the state education department, requesting that the history of this movement be included in school textbooks so that future generations are reminded of its importance. Additionally, we have approached the municipality with a demand to install statues of the freedom fighters in the city.” Municipal Chairman Ashok Mitra acknowledged the importance of the day, adding: “Before independence, the people of Balurghat enjoyed freedom for three days. In a recent board meeting, we have already decided to install statues to honor the freedom fighters

of Balurghat.”

The events of September 14, 1942, during the Quit India Movement, were led by prominent figures such as Sarojranjan Chattopadhyay, Shailen Das, Bishwaranjan Sen, and Pulinbihari Dasgupta. On the night of September 13 that year, nearly 10,000 people had gathered in the village of Dangi to plan their movement. By the following day, the Treasury Building was overtaken and the British officials, including Sub-Divisional Officer Panaulla, fled the scene. For three days, Balurghat remained free from British control. However, this victory was short-lived, as British authorities soon retaliated. District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police led a brutal crackdown, conducting house-to-house searches and offering significant rewards for the capture of the movement’s leaders. A bounty of Rs 10,000 was placed on Sarojranjan Chattopadhyay, while Rs 5,000 was announced for the capture of Shailen Das. Though many were arrested, Saroj and Shailen managed to evade capture.

On September 14, the people of Balurghat continue to honor the legacy of these freedom fighters, with calls growing stronger each year to preserve this chapter of history for

future generations.