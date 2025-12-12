On 11th day, 3,379 diagnostic tests conducted

Kolkata: “Sebaashray 2 stepped into its 12th day amid a massive turnout of people”—this line from Abhishek Banerjee captures the overwhelming public response as the health outreach programme continues moving through Diamond Harbour, touching homes with care, compassion and steady medical support.

On its 11th day, Sebaashray 2 has become a reassuring presence in the region. Camps across the constituency saw long queues once again, with residents arriving not in distress but with trust—trust that they would receive timely, humane and free healthcare.

The mission’s core belief remained unchanged: help must reach people before helplessness does. The day’s figures highlight both scale and dedication. 3,379 diagnostic tests were conducted, helping families identify health issues early. 3,306 individuals received free medicines, ensuring treatment is guided by need, not cost.

Doctors provided 5,468 consultation. Importantly, 46 patients requiring advanced attention were referred for specialist care, ensuring serious conditions are not left untreated. Sebaashray 2 is emerging not just as a service, but as a promise—one that assures every resident of Diamond Harbour that they will never have to face illness alone.