OMR sheet tampering: One arrested

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an official of the private company that had manufactured the OMR sheets in connection with the ongoing recruitment scam case.

Niladri Das, the official, was interrogated by the central agency officials on Friday for several hours. During interrogation, CBI officers spotted several ambiguities in his statement. Earlier, CBI had found that the OMR sheets were tampered.

It was suspected that the employees of the OMR sheet manufacturing company were involved in the scam. Later, CBI recovered good number of OMR sheets from the house of a dormer employee of the OMR sheet manufacturing company. It is also alleged that Das was aware of this malpractice and might be a part of the scam.